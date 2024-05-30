CNN To Air Commercials During the June 27 Presidential Debate

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have already rewritten the election year playbook by agreeing to the earliest-ever televised debate, set for June 27 on CNN. Now, the news network is making its own change to a presidential tradition. According to a new report in Variety, CNN’s debate will air with commercial breaks—a first for what had previously been an ad-free telecast.

But that was under the old rules put in place by the non-partisan Commission on Presidential Debates, which previously arranged the match-ups between rival candidates closer to the election in November. The commission isn’t involved in either CNN’s debate or a second debate that ABC News will host on Sept. 10. That gives both networks the freedom to incorporate ad breaks into the run of show and CNN at least is taking advantage of the opportunity.

Both networks have also announced that they will make the debates available to other outlets to simulcast. Variety reports that those networks will also be able to book their own ads for the commercial blocks instead of airing CNN’s spots. Notably, the simulcast rules prevent other outlets from filling that airtime with commentary from their stable of analysts and anchors, ensuring that CNN’s debate moderators, Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, have the floor to themselves.

Advertisement

CNN declined to comment for Variety’s story, and has yet to reveal the number and duration of ad breaks they have planned for the debate. The network recently hit a three-decades ratings low amidst new CEO Mark Thompson‘s stated plans to expand the brand’s reach and focus and incorporate new sponsorship opportunities like branded verticals.

“The verticals offer advertisers opportunities to sponsor different media across a variety of media,” Thompson told ADWEEK earlier this month during the TV Upfronts. “There are going to be a broad range of different things to sponsor, many of which are going to be a long way from the sometimes quite divisive political topics that I know some advertisers worry about.”