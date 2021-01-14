CNN Captures Most Viewers on Impeachment Day

CNN was the go-to network for coverage of the House of Representatives’ second vote to impeach President Trump on Wednesday afternoon. That’s according to live-plus-same-day data from Nielsen.

Not only did CNN capture more total viewers (3.95 million) and adults 25-54 (1.1 million) than its cable news competition, it was also the most-watched among the broadcast networks (when they were on air with news coverage). CNN attracted 50% more than its nearest competitor in total viewers and more than double in the demos.

According to early data from Nielsen, 12.4 million people watched coverage of the House impeachment vote across five English-language broadcast and cable networks: CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and Fox News. NBC covered the proceedings on Wednesday afternoon as well, but Nielsen ratings for its coverage won’t be released until Friday.

Here are the viewing numbers for the second Trump impeachment vote, Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 12:30-4:45 p.m. ET.

Total Viewers:

CNN: 3,951,000

MSNBC: 2,694,000

ABC: 2,398,000

CBS: 1,901,000

Fox News: 1,484,000

Adults 25-54:

CNN: 1,1,145,000

ABC: 530,000

MSNBC: 507,000

CBS: 388,000

Fox News: 299,000

