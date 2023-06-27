CNN Promotes David Culver and Eva McKend

Two CNN reporters, David Culver and Eva McKend, have earned promotions at the network.

Culver, who has been with CNN since 2019, has been promoted to senior national correspondent. Meanwhile, McKend was promoted to correspondent covering national politics for CNN.

Culver, prior to his promotion, was a correspondent for CNN, reporting out of its Los Angeles bureau. Before that, he was based in Beijing, where he was responsible for covering major news stories and the Asia-Pacific region.

While in China, Culver reported on the coronavirus and the unprecedented lockdown from the original epicenter of Wuhan. He has also reported on China’s alleged human rights abuses, and in 2021 he and his team traveled to Xinjiang to investigate the separation of children from their families.

Before her promotion, McKend, who has been with CNN since 2021, was a national politics reporter based in Washington, D.C. In that role, she played an integral role in the network’s political coverage, most recently reporting on the ever-expanding field of Republican presidential primary candidates.

She has also reported on key state-level elections, including gubernatorial races in Virginia and Georgia, as well as the 2022 Georgia Senate runoff election.

Culver and McKend, in their new roles, will continue to be based out of Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., respectively.