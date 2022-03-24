CNN+ Announces Daily Programming Schedule, Including Chris Wallace at 6 PM, and Wolf Blitzer at 7:30 PM

CNN+ announced its live daily programming schedule on Tuesday. The daily lineup premieres Tuesday, March 29 at 7 a.m. ET with 5 Things with Kate Bolduan.

“Need to get up to speed quickly? CNN’s most popular newsletter and podcast is expanding to a new morning show hosted by CNN Anchor Kate Bolduan. 5 Things gives you the five stories you need to know to start your day. Grab a coffee and count down the top five essential stories of the morning with us.”

Bolduan’s program lead-in into global news program Go There at 8 a.m. “Go There takes you to the front lines of breaking news. Join the crew and go behind the scenes with CNN’s reporters and correspondents stationed around the world. We have cameras in every corner of the planet. This is your live, all-access pass to the most essential and visual news stories of the day.”

At 9 a.m. ET is Big Picture with Sara Sidner. The veteran CNN correspondent presents “an in-depth look at the most important and interesting story of the day.” Sidner hosts a deep-dive conversation featuring CNN’s award-winning reporters and expert guests.”

Then comes the news about the news at 11 a.m. ET, with a daily version of Reliable Sources.

“From New York to Hollywood to Silicon Valley – CNN’s Chief Media Correspondent and Anchor Brian Stelter brings together all the headlines in the media on Reliable Sources Daily – a new expansion of his nightly e-newsletter, podcast and Sunday show on CNN. He’ll take a critical look at the media, how the news is made and why it matters to you. This show is your most reliable source in the quickly evolving world of media, business and entertainment.”

There’s a gap between Stelter’s 11 a.m. show and when Kasie Hunt comes on at 4 p.m. with The Source. During the times in between the programs (and the programs are not full hours), the CNN+ home page and main screen will offer shows that have already aired and are available on demand.

When Hunt’s D.C.-focused program ends, CNN+ presents an hour of international news many viewers have been fiending for, presented by Bianca Nobilo.

“The Global Brief with Bianca Nobilo is an incisive look at the most important international news stories in the last 24 hours – providing unrivaled depth and quality for busy CNN+ viewers in a fast-moving world.”

CNN+ ends its day with its two signature hosts. Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace will air at 6 p.m. ET, Monday-Thursday.

“Join CNN+ Anchor Chris Wallace, one of the most highly-respected journalists of our time, in candid conversations with prominent individuals across the spectrum of news, sports, entertainment, art and culture. Wallace moves outside of politics to include his wide range of interests – from interviews to conversations, and from headlines to smart, sensible, in-depth discussions. He seeks light, not heat.

Finally, Wolf Blitzer wraps up the day at 7:30 p.m. ET with The Newscast.

“CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer gives it to you straight, hitting the headlines you need to know on this traditional evening newscast with a sleek, modern twist. The old-school nostalgic approach featuring original reporting from around the world, investigations and consumer focused stories that matter helps put the latest headlines in perspective.”