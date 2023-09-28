CNN and Vice News Among Top Honorees at 2023 News and Documentary Emmys

CNN was the clear winner on night No. 1 of the 44th News and Documentary Emmys, held Wednesday night in New York and streamed online.

The news network, which has experienced a turbulent two years of internal drama, scored 10 Emmy wins and on the same night of its remarkable achievement, saw one of its own, Wolf Blitzer, receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 50-year career in journalism, including 33 years at CNN.

Blitzer’s Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to him by Sam Feist, CNN Washington Bureau Chief, and Senior Vice President. A portrait of Blitzer drawn by CNN anchor Jake Tapper was also auctioned off for charity.

Here’s the Blitzer Lifetime Achievement Award tribute video, voiced by his longtime colleague Dana Bash:

CNN earned Emmy wins in categories including Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage for its coverage of the war in Ukraine and Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form also for its coverage of the war in Ukraine led by Clarissa Ward.

Vice News followed CNN with nine wins of its own. The recently shuttered news program Vice News Tonight was the main source for Vice’s impressive performance, as it won eight of the nine awards, including for Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form for Putin’s War on Ukraine.

Other big winners from the broadcast news side CBS News with four News Emmys, including for Outstanding Recorded News Program and Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage, Univision with three, and PBS with two.

ABC News for Outstanding Live News Program, NBC News, NBC News Now, Telemundo, and Scripps News, formerly Newsy, each earned one win. This was Scripps’ first-ever News Emmy win (Outstanding Science, Tech, or Environmental Coverage).

TV newsers on hand to present the Emmys on night one included NBC News’ Ellison Barber, CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell, ABC News’ John Quiñones, Telemundo News’ Johana Suárez, Univision’s Pedro Ultreras, and the aforementioned Ward.

Night one was dedicated to handing out the News Emmy awards, while night two will celebrate the Documentary Emmys.

Here’s a rundown of the 2023 Night No. 1 winners:

Outstanding Live News Program

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir – ABC

Outstanding Recorded News Program

Sunday Morning – CBS

Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Selina Wang – CNN

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

Russian Invasion of Ukraine – CNN

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage

60 Minutes – CBS

Platform 4

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form

Clarissa Ward: War in Ukraine – CNN

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form

VICE News Tonight – Vice

Putin’s War on Ukraine

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form

I Stutter – The New York Times

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form

Op-Docs – The New York Times

My Disability Roadmap

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 – CNN

10-Year-Old Trapped with the Uvalde School Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form

FRONTLINE, ITV – PBS

Putin’s War at Home

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 – CNN

Investigating Uvalde

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form

FRONTLINE – PBS

Afghanistan Undercover

Outstanding Live News Special

Live from the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later – CNN

Outstanding Recorded News Special

Ukraine: A Mother’s War – NBC News Now

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

VICE News Tonight – Vice

Inside Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion

The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them – The New York Times

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

Anderson Cooper 360 – CNN

Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

Amanpour – CNN

Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov interviewed by Christiane Amanpour

Outstanding Edited Interview

60 Minutes – CBS

President Zelenskyy

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage

In Real Life – Scripps News/Newsy

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

VICE News Tonight – Vice

Beyond Fentanyl

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

VICE News Tonight – Vice

The Dark Side of Manga

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

VICE News Tonight – Vice

The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

VICE News Tonight – Vice

No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan