CNN and Univision Will Co-Host a March Democratic Primary Debate in Phoenix

The Democrats are heading to the Valley of the Sun next month for the 11th Democratic primary debate of the 2020 election cycle.

CNN and Univision will host the debate on March 15, in Phoenix. It will air from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. Additional info, including moderators, venue and criteria, will be released at a later date, according to CNN.

The debate will air exclusively live on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and Univision.

It will stream live in its entirety, without requiring log–in to a cable provider, on CNN.com’s homepage, across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV, as well as Univision’s digital properties. The audio of the debate will also stream on CNN’s channels on Amazon Echo, SiriusXM and Westwood One Radio Network.

The CNN-Univision debate will take place two days before the Arizona Democratic primary, as well as contests in Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

“Arizona is a battleground state and it’s clear Democrats can win here at every level of the ballot,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “After historic Democratic victories in 2018, we’re putting the Republicans on defense in the Grand Canyon State. This debate will showcase our Democratic presidential candidates, highlight Trump’s record of broken promises and make it clear that Democrats are fighting to give Arizonans a better future.”

For the next two weeks, the race shifts to Nevada, where the caucuses will take place on February 22, and then South Carolina, which will hold its primary on Feb. 29.

The DNC scheduled 12 debates for the party’s 2020 presidential contest. So far, 8 have taken place. Debate No. 8 took place earlier this month (the New Hampshire debate on ABC), and 2 more re scheduled for later in February. There’s the NBC News/MSNBC/Telemundo/Nevada Independent debate next Wednesday in Las Vegas, and CBS will host a debate on Feb. 25 in Charleston, S.C.

