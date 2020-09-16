CNN and SiriusXM Partner to Launch a CNN Originals Channel

SiriusXM and CNN announced today the launch of CNN Originals, a new channel on SiriusXM consisting of popular nonfiction series from CNN and HLN. The programming will be available 24/7 on SiriusXM channel 121 beginning on Friday, Sept. 18.

The iconic CNN Original series Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown can be accessed on the new CNN Originals channel, as can HLN’s popular Forensic Files franchise.

Others that can be heard on the new channel include CNN’s United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, This Is Life with Lisa Ling, the Decades series, American Dynasties: The Kennedys, The Windsors: Inside the Royal Dynasty and The History of Comedy.

Listeners will also gain access to HLN Original Series content that fall within the crime and mysteries genre. In addition to the flagship Forensic Files, listeners will have access to Forensic Files II, Very Scary People hosted by Donnie Wahlberg and How It Really Happened with Hill Harper.

“CNN and HLN Original Series offer a mix of historical, culture, crime and mystery nonfiction content, so there’s something for every kind of SiriusXM listener,” CNN Worldwide evp for talent and content development Amy Entelis said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase and introduce our informative and entertaining series to a whole new audience.”

SiriusXM subscribers will now be able to hear these programs and many others from the CNN Original Series vault every day.

“CNN and HLN have created an incredible catalog of docuseries, and we are proud to offer them, in addition to future programs, as a full-time channel to SiriusXM subscribers,” added SiriusXM svp of news, talk and entertainment Megan Liberman.

