CNN Airport Network to Shut Down on March 31

Picture this: You’re waiting at the gate ready to board your next flight to an exotic, international destination (or perhaps a not-so-exotic domestic destination). Instead of staring into a smart phone or a laptop to pass the time, you’re looking up at a TV screen, which is more than likely showing the CNN Airport Network.

Well, effective this spring, jet setters will no longer be able to watch the legendary CNN Airport Network. CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker announced in a memo to staff today that the company has decided to end CNN Airport Network operations as of March 31.

The network launched Jan. 20, 1992.

“The steep decline in airport traffic because of Covid-19, coupled with all the new was that people are consuming content on their personal devices, has lessened the need for the CNN Airport Network,” he wrote.

Zucker adds: “I am sure most of us have a story to tell about which airport we were at when we first learned of a major news event…”

