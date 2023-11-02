CNN Adds Prominent Tech Journalist, Podcast Host Kara Swisher as On-Air Contributor

Kara Swisher, the media and tech journalist with a prominent and influential social media presence, is joining CNN as an on-air contributor.

The network announced the hire Thursday morning, with Swisher making her first appearance on Chris Wallace’s new Saturday morning news program, The Chris Wallace Show, which we can confirm as a result of this announcement debuts this Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. E.T.

Swisher will be based in Washington, D.C. and will be a regular panelist on Wallace’s show. She’ll also appear on the network in breaking news coverage of stories related to tech, culture, and media.

Swisher is the host of the podcast On with Kara Swisher, co-host of the Pivot podcast and editor-at-large at New York Magazine. Swisher has been reporting on the tech industry since the early 1990s and established herself early on as the oracle of the tech world with unrivaled access to the industry’s most significant leaders.

Swisher, on her On podcast, has interviewed former CNN leaders Chris Licht and Jason Kilar.

She was previously a contributing New York Times opinion writer and host of the podcast Sway. She co-founded the technology website Recode and, before that, co-produced and co-hosted The Wall Street Journal’s D: All Things Digital conference series (now called the Code Conference) with Walt Mossberg starting in 2003. She and Mossberg were also the co-executive editors of a tech and media website, AllThingsD.com, founded in 2007.

Swisher wrote the column BoomTown, which appeared on the front page of the Marketplace section and online at WSJ.com. Previously, she covered breaking news about the web’s major players and internet policy issues, and also wrote feature articles on technology for The Wall Street Journal. Earlier in her career, Swisher worked as a reporter at the Washington Post and as an editor at the City Paper of Washington, D.C.