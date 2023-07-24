CNN Adds Kayla Tausche as Senior White House Correspondent

Former CNBC senior White House correspondent Kayla Tausche announced her exit from the financial news network at the end of last month, teasing her next move by saying, “As for what’s next, I’ll have more to say on that soon.”

Well, now we know “what’s next.” Tausche is joining CNN in the same role, the network announced today.

Her first day as CNN senior White House correspondent is in fact today.

Tausche joins CNN after more than a decade at CNBC, most recently serving as anchor and senior White House correspondent reporting on the Biden administration, cabinet agencies and elections and filling in as anchor for all CNBC programs. She served as a co-host for CNBC’s 2020 election night coverage and Inauguration Day and, as a correspondent, led coverage of the Biden campaign and contributed to the network’s field coverage of the 2012 and 2016 elections.

She joined the financial business news network in 2011 as a general assignment reporter covering corporate finance and deals for CNBC’s Business Day programming. She then became a co-anchor of Squawk Alley and, in 2017, moved to CNBC’s Washington D.C. bureau, where she reported on the intersection of government and business – from revamped regulations to trade deals.

The University of North Carolina alum began her journalism career at the AP. She’s also worked in London, Brussels, and New York.