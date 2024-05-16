How CNN and ABC News Locked Up The 2024 Presidential Debates

CNN and ABC News were the big winners on Wednesday when President Joe Biden’s campaign informed the Commission on Presidential Debates that they would be opting out of the fall debates with former President Donald Trump. Instead, the campaign announced their intentions to participate in two summer debates hosted by broadcast organizations that had previously moderated both a Republican primary debate in 2016 featuring Trump and a Democratic primary debate in 2020 featuring Biden.

That requirement placed CNN and ABC News on the right side of the coin. CNN was the first to announce that Biden and Trump had agreed to be part of a June 27 debate to be held at its Atlanta studios with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash moderating. The network recently scored a rare one-on-one interview with Biden, which might have helped position them as the go-to network for the first debate.

The timing of the president’s announcement also worked in CNN’s favor as many of its talent and executives— including new CEO Mark Thompson—were present at the Warner Bros. Discovery TV upfront week presentation on Wednesday morning. According to Puck, Thompson got word that the debate was a go just as he prepared to take the stage and wrote that part of the script by hand, donning his reading glasses for the public announcement.

While CNN moved quickly to lock in the June 27 date, ABC News had to wrangle some logistical challenges to get its own debate on the books, specifically finding a suitable date and time. The New York Times reports that ABC News head Debra OConnell interrupted a meeting with regional affiliates to confer with the network’s parent company, Disney, to decide on a free primetime broadcasting window. Eventually, they settled on Sept. 10 and quickly locked in David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators.

Notably, ABC News has indicated that it will allow other networks to simulcast the debate, but CNN has yet to commit to doing the same.

Landing the presidential debates is a bright spot for both CNN and ABC News. In recent months, the networks have seen key D.C.-based executives leave as the presidential election swings into high gear and have also experienced leadership changes at the top, most recently with Kim Godwin‘s departure from ABC News after a turbulent three-year run. Sam Feist, a veteran executive who is leaving CNN for C-SPAN at the end of June, will likely be on hand to help with the June 27 debate.

Not to be outdone, CBS News muscled its way into the debate game on Thursday. The network announced that Vice President Kamala Harris had agreed to participate in a vice presidential debate, which could take place on either July 23 or Aug. 13. CBS has also extended that invitation to the Trump campaign, which has yet to publicly accept.

For now, at least, the remaining news networks—including NBCUniversal News Group and Fox News—seem to be the odd ones out. While the Trump campaign has proposed scheduling a Fox News debate, Biden’s team has said they will only commit to the two that are already on the books.