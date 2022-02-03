CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Leaving Co-Anchor Role, But ‘Staying Part of the Comcast Family’

CNBC Closing Bell co-anchor Wilfred Frost announced on social media that he and his wife are moving to London. As a result, Frost will be departing Closing Bell, the CNBC program he co-anchors with Sara Eisen weekdays from 3-5 p.m. ET.

While CNBC viewers will no longer see him daily on Closing Bell, Frost said he will remain part of the Comcast family as a CNBC contributor, an NBC News contributor and he’ll begin working with Sky News in late-March.

Frost tweeted that his final Closing Bell broadcast is Feb. 16:

I finish anchoring @CNBCClosingBell with @SaraEisen on 16 Feb – going to be so odd and sad to finish after SIX wonderful years anchoring together, but looking forward to a fun, final few shows. Going to miss NYC enormously, but will be back often I’m sure. [3/3] — Wilfred Frost (@WilfredFrost) February 3, 2022



Frost is a former fund manager and son of legendary British TV host and journalist David Frost. He followed his late father into TV journalism, joining CNBC in 2014 as co-anchor of the 5 a.m. ET program Worldwide Exchange. Frost transitioned to Closing Bell in March 2018, and Eisen, his former co-anchor on Worldwide Exchange, joined him on Closing Bell in Dec. 2018.