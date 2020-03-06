CNBC’s Rick Santelli Seems to Suggest Spreading COVID-19 Might Stabilize the Markets

CNBC editor Rick Santelli delivered quite a rant this evening after another what had been another bad day for the Dow due to increasing fears about the COVID-19 impact on the domestic and global economies.

Santelli came up with an interesting theory about how we could stabilize the markets. According to “the father of the tea party,” perhaps we should intentionally spread the coronavirus.

That’s a pretty scary thought. The World Health Organization is saying the coronavirus has a mortality rate of roughly 3%, and considering there are around 7.8 billion people living on the planet, that means about 234 million people would die.

“Think of how the world would be if you tried to quarantine everybody over the generic-type flu. Now I’m not saying this is the generic-type flu, but maybe we’d just be better off if we just gave [the coronavirus] to everybody and then in a month it would be over, because the mortality rate of this probably wouldn’t be any different if we did it what way that the long term-picture. But the difference is we’re wreaking havoc on domestic and global economies.”

In the words of ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Randy Moss: “Come on, man!”

