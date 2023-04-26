CNBC’s Meg Tirell Joins CNN as Medical Correspondent

CNBC senior health and science reporter Meg Tirrell is jumping to CNN as a medical correspondent, the network announced Wednesday morning. She will report health and wellness stories for all CNN platforms.

During her run at CNBC, Tirell covered the development of new medicines for Alzheimer’s, cancer, and rare diseases, and tracked public health emergencies from Ebola and Zika to the Covid-19 pandemic. Her reporting has also chronicled the massive set of trials seeking to hold the drug industry accountable for the opioid epidemic, market failures that have led to life-threatening drug shortages, and the fight over the cost of medicines.

Prior to joining CNBC in 2014 as a biotech and pharma reporter, Tirrell spent more than six years at Bloomberg News, covering the biotech industry for the news outlet and contributing to Bloomberg TV and Bloomberg Businessweek.