Former WarnerMedia EVP Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC as Communications Chief

CNBC has named a new executive in charge of promoting and protecting the brand.

Network chairman Mark Hoffman announced Wednesday that Keith Cocozza is joining CNBC as svp of communications, starting Tuesday. He will report directly to Hoffman, and be responsible for CNBC’s external and internal communications worldwide.

Cocozza replaces Brian Steel, the longtime CNBC communications chief who left the company last year.

“Keith is an accomplished executive with extensive media and political experience who most recently founded and managed Inwood Consulting, partnering with a wide range of clients in business and politics,” Hoffman said in an internal memo to staff, obtained by TVNewser.

Prior to launching Inwood Consulting in 2021, Cocozza spent 19 years at Time Warner Inc./WarnerMedia, stepping down in August 2020, on the same day former chairman Robert Greenblatt and chief content officer Kevin Reilly also exited their roles.

Cocozza had several roles there, but, most recently, served WarnerMedia evp of corporate comms and marketing with oversight of media relations, financial comms, network publicity, employee communications, and corporate social responsibility. According to Hoffman, Cocozza was pivotal in partnering with the leadership teams for the AT&T acquisition and led the communications strategy during the rebranding and restructuring of the company.

Cocozza previously spent time at Cablevision as communications director.

