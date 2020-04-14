CNBC Names Katie Slaman Its San Francisco Bureau Chief

CNBC’s Katie Slaman is moving across the country to run the business news network’s San Francisco bureau.

Senior vp of CNBC business news Dan Colarusso, and CNBC business news managing editor Lacy O’Toole announced the news in an internal memo sent to staff this morning.

A nine-year veteran of the network, Slaman most recently served as CNBC senior enterprise editor, based in the network’s Englewood Cliffs, N.J. global headquarters.

“She has distinguished herself in every role she’s tackled here, whether it was as a field producer covering the Greek Debt Crisis or her time on CNBC International’s London news desk or managing the balance of daily story offerings and juggling daily event coverage,” Colarusso and O’Toole stated in their joint announcement.

In this role, Slaman will work closely with the CNBC.com editorial team and its chief Matt Rosoff, and focus on increasing reporting and adding broadcast segments concerning the tech, and venture capital spaces, as well as issues pertaining to the Northern California area.

The previous CNBC San Francisco bureau chief was Sally Shin, who held the role from 2017 until the end of 2019. Shin is now NBC News executive editor of business, tech and media.

TVNewser obtained the internal memo to staff:

We’re happy to announce Katie Slaman is moving to become CNBC’s San Francisco bureau chief. As technology companies and the cultures around them become an even bigger part of the global markets, Katie is the ideal person to guide our growing West Coast television presence. Since 2011, Katie has been a mainstay at CNBC, most recently serving as our Senior Enterprise Editor in Englewood Cliffs. She has distinguished herself in every role she’s tackled here, whether it was as a field producer covering the Greek Debt Crisis or her time on CNBC International’s London news desk or managing the balance of daily story offerings and juggling daily event coverage. In her new role, she’ll focus on increasing original reporting and new broadcast segments around the major technology companies, venture capital firms and issues important to the Northern California business community. She’ll also work closely with the CNBC.com editorial team and its bureau chief Matt Rosoff to bring its reporting to our television audience. Katie will start her role May 1, however, given circumstances surrounding the spread of Coronavirus, her relocation will be complete this summer. While we will miss her in EC, please join me in congratulating Katie on her new adventure.

