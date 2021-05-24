CNBC Launches Prime Time Courtroom Series Co-Hosted by Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary

CNBC announced Monday a new prime time original series, Money Court, which will join the network’s line-up this summer premiering Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The six-episode series features entrepreneur and investor and Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary, along with veteran trial attorney, NBC News/MSNBC legal contributor Katie Phang and former Miami Dade County Court Judge Ada Pozo, presiding over a wide range of financial disputes.

From estranged partners battling over a deal gone sour, to siblings falling out over their family business, O’Leary, aka Mr. Wonderful, works to resolve their disputes. What all the cases have in common are high stakes, real money and an agreement by the participants to abide by O’Leary’s ruling. Together Phang and former Judge Pozo, he’ll carefully consider all sides of a case, examine all relevant evidence, and ultimately deliver financial justice.

“The pandemic created a massive backlog of unresolved financial disputes in the court system. It is going to take years to clear this log jam. In the meantime, nothing destroys intrinsic value and growth in a business more than a money dispute. It tears families apart, disrupts lifelong relationships and destroys shareholder value,” O’Leary said in a statement. “Money Court resolves these cases in a fair and objective manner and sets the litigants free to get back to work. However, getting to resolution can be gut wrenching and emotional but absolutely necessary. It makes for incredible television and the outcomes are most often a complete surprise. I think America is going to be very engaged!”

CNBC Primetime and content chief Denise Contis added: “Business and entrepreneurship anchored around the network’s core theme of money is at the heart of everything we do,” said . “Money Court is a great addition to our primetime line-up as we continue to deliver content that entertains, inspires and informs.”