CNBC Adds 4 New Events to Its Fall Schedule, Including CMO Exchange, and Inclusion In Action

The CNBC team announced its annual slate of events in January, and has added a quartet of new ones for the fall. These will be virtual events, of course.

On Sept. 9, (next Wednesday), CNBC will launch CMO Exchange, which, according to the network, ” is focused on the evolving and growing role of the chief marketing officer in the modern corporation. These smaller format, intimate discussions will feature in-depth conversations on matters critical to this group. From the strategic emergence of the corporate citizen to heightened opportunity and scrutiny to engage with Main Street, to shifting spending strategies to drive revenue and recognition.”

Medallia is the initial event sponsor.

The following day, CNBC will launch Inclusion in Action. This live virtual event is being held in partnership with The Executive Leadership Council, the nation’s leading advocacy and educational network for African-American executives. According to CNBC, Inclusion in Action “will examine how business leaders can take immediate, concrete action to begin to address racial disparities in their organizations and create sustainable solutions to allow for equity and opportunity for all.”

Two more new CNBC events have been announced for November: Workforce Executive Council Summit (Nov. 12), and The Path Forward: Your Money (Nov. 17).

Workforce Executive Council Summit:

The workforce has undergone a once-in-a lifetime shift and Chief Human Resource Officers, Chief People Officers and heads of Diversity and Inclusion are leading the change. This executive leadership forum looks at the biggest issues facing the workplace today and potential solutions to build for a stronger future.

The Path Forward: Your Money (Nov. 17):

While many Americans are feeling the economic effect of the Coronavirus pandemic, this event will feature top financial advisors, retirement and education consultants as well as tax experts to answer critical questions that are important to staying financially sound at a time of unprecedented.

Delivering Alpha, the network’s signature investor-focused event, will take place on Sept. 30, as previously announced.

@Work Summit, which was initially supposed to be held April 1-2 in Brooklyn, will now take place on Oct. 6.

Lastly, the annual CNBC Disruptor 50 Summit will take place Nov. 18.

