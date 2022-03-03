CNBC Announces New Roles for On-Air Talent and Producers

CNBC announced a variety of moves on Thursday concerning on-air and behind-the-scenes talent.

Kevin Flynn has been named the executive producer of Closing Bell: Overtime, the network’s new 4 p.m. show anchored by Scott Wapner. Scheduled to launch on March 14, the program will focus on after-hour action and the day’s big stock moves. For the past three years, Flynn had been executive producer of Fast Money, the network’s weekday 5 p.m. hour anchored by Melissa Lee. Prior to that, Flynn served as supervising producer of Worldwide Exchange. Flynn will report to senior ep Lisa Villalobos who will continue to oversee the Closing Bell franchise (3-5 p.m. ET) and vp of business news programming Craig Bengtson.

Senior executive producer Sandy Cannold will take the reins on Fast Money. A TV news veteran, Cannold joined CNBC in 1999. He co-created Squawk on the Street, became ep of Power Lunch and Street Signs, and produced the network’s 2012 Republican presidential debate. Cannold left CNBC for ABC News in 2012, becoming executive producer of This Week with George Stephanopoulos. He returned to CNBC just two years later to executive produce Squawk Box, went on to co-create and executive produce The Exchange with Kelly Evans in 2016, and most recently led The News with Shepard Smith beginning in 2020.

There are on-air talent moves taking place at CNBC as well. Steve Kovach will make the jump from CNBC.com tech editor, to technology correspondent for television, covering Apple and Microsoft. Kovach will serve as the network’s main reporter on video games and e-sports. Kovach has been with CNBC.com since 2018, when he joined from Business Insider.

CNBC correspondent Frank Holland will take on coverage of enterprise software, the cloud and larger remote technology stocks such as Zoom and Dropbox.

CNBC correspondent Kristina Partsinevelos, in addition to covering parts of the ESG world and precious metals, will tackle chips and suppliers. Partsinevelos will primarily broadcast from Nasdaq MarketSite, where she’ll also be watching other stocks that cross the radar at Times Square.