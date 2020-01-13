CNBC Announces Details for Its 2020 Live Events, Including Davos and Delivering Alpha

CNBC has announced 2020 dates for CNBC @ Davos, as well as its flagship investor-focused event series Delivering Alpha, and 3 of its returning event series: @Work, Healthy Returns (its first-ever business of health care event), and Evolve.

The network first began producing live events in 2011 with the Delivering Alpha summit. It has since expanded its portfolio to include news making events targeted at specific niches within the network’s C-level business audience, amplified across CNBC’s TV, digital and social platforms through special digital reports, branded content, newsletters and regular on-air segments.

CNBC @ Davos is the network’s 2nd-largest event, in terms of prestige. The network will be on the front lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland beginning Jan. 21, and will provide 30 hours of live programming and over 100 interviews featuring the world’s most powerful and influential voices. CNBC @ Davos 2020 sponsors include Cisco and EY.

This year’s CNBC Delivering Alpha summit will take place Set. 30 in New York. Produced by CNBC and Institutional Investor, Delivering Alpha traditionally provides market-moving intelligence, political commentary and economic forecasting. The initial event sponsors are FlexShares (managed by Northern Trust) and Nuveen.

“This year, we are bolstering our already successful event franchises by creating larger summits with extended programming, increased attendee synergy and expanded sponsorship offerings for advertisers,” said Nick Dunn, executive editor of CNBC Events. “We are steadfast in our commitment to unparalleled, smart and informative editorial content and engaging headline-making interviews, while providing advertisers with customized cross-platform access to engaged audiences.”

Here are additional details for CNBC returning event programming:

@Work Summit – April 1-2, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY – This two-day summit is designed to provide senior executives the opportunity to examine how the most forward-looking companies and their leaders are finding and keeping the best workers, upending traditional roles, and collaborating creatively from the world’s most influential voices who are defining the future of work. The initial event sponsors are SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) and T-Mobile for Business. To register to attend or learn more about the speakers/agenda, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/work-summit/.

Healthy Returns – May 12, 2020 in New York City, NY – This annual full-day conference convenes investors and senior executives from across the healthcare ecosystem to explore how innovation is driving better outcomes within the sector—both clinically and financially. The initial event sponsors are Hospital for Special Surgery, PhRMA, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals. To register to attend or learn more about the speakers/agenda, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/healthy-returns/.

Evolve Summit – June 8-9, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA – This two-day summit welcomes business decision makers from a cross-section of industries to celebrate iconic global companies, providing a high-impact platform for these legacy leaders to share their business strategies and lessons of success. To register to attend or learn more about the speakers/agenda, visit: https://www.cnbcevents.com/cnbc-evolve-summit/.

Additional returning events, with dates and details to be announced, include:

Capital Exchange – This breakfast series brings business decision makers, policymakers, Congressional aides, lobbyists, and topically-engaged stakeholders together to bridge the private sector perspective to the Beltway, with on-stage interviews focused on the confluence of policy, money and growth in key areas.

CNBC Disruptor 50 – Each year, CNBC selects and ranks the top 50 private companies that are transforming the economy and disrupting their industries. This year-long program includes the annual ranking, robust cross-platform coverage, a live celebration and VIP dinners. The initial event sponsor is Alfa Romeo.

FA100 Summit – This full-day event recognizes CNBC’s list of top independent wealth managers and provides substantive content to a robust audience of financial advisors. The initial event sponsor is Nuveen.

Global CFO Council Summit – CNBC’s Global CFO Council debuted in 2013 to facilitate an ongoing CFO dialogue, in which they share their frontline insights and unique views on key issues and challenges facing the modern CFO. Now, the Council consists of more than 120 CFOs in over 20 countries, who represent public and private companies from key industry sectors. The Global CFO Council is a multimedia program that can activate for partners across TV, digital, branded content, and events, including VIP dinners. The initial CFO Council sponsor is EY.

Net/Net – Net/Net examines the ways companies are promoting and managing innovation, exploiting rapid change and using technology to accelerate growth exponentially. Net/Net is programmed for Chief Financial Officers and senior financial executives. Specific events will include a dinner series and a half-day summit, with additional details to be announced.

Technology Executive Council Summit – This half-day summit of tech leaders convenes for discussion on how companies can employ breakthrough technologies to solve problems and power growth. The initial event sponsors are IBM and T-Mobile for Business.

