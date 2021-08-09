Claudia Milne Named SVP of Standards and Practices at CBS News and Stations

CBS has named Claudia Milne the senior vice president of standards and practices at CBS News and Stations.

In her new role, Milne will help determine CBS News’ editorial standards and ensure they are being maintained across CBS News, Stations and digital platforms.

Milne joined CBS News in August 2019 as managing editor of CBS This Morning. There she provided editorial leadership and set the tone for the coverage on the morning show, and took on additional leadership responsibilities in 2020 during the elections and pandemic, navigating the breaking news on behalf of the broadcast.

Milne begins her new job as CBS News’ head of S&P next month, and will report to CBS News and Stations presidents and co-heads Neeraj Khemlani and Wendy McMahon.

“Claudia’s entire career embodies the values that are at the heart of CBS News’ mission,” Khemlani said in a statement. “From two decades at the BBC to ProPublica to managing editor of CBS This Morning, Claudia brings a wealth of experience to this critical role. There is nothing more important than ensuring the credibility of our reporting, on every platform, and Claudia’s commitment to the highest standards will serve the entire division well as we move forward into the future.”

“The practice of employing high editorial standards is at the core of who we are and what we do at CBS News and Stations,” added McMahon. “We are fortunate to have someone with Claudia’s experience and insights as our new head of Standards and Practices. She is someone our journalists will be able to utilize as an additional resource and North Star.”

Milne added: “I’m honored to preserve and promote the journalistic principles that have made CBS News the gold standard. In this constantly changing media landscape, it is more important than ever to maintain and protect the integrity of our reporting. I look forward to supporting every journalist at CBS News in doing so.”

Before joining CBS News two years ago, Milne was the senior editor of video at ProPublica. Prior to that, she served as head of U.S. live TV at Bloomberg. Milne spent two decades at the BBC before joining Bloomberg, beginning her career in the BBC’s documentary unit, and rising to the role of editor for the North American edition of BBC.com in 2011.

Milne is a second-generation CBS Newser. Her father, Stephen Milne, worked as an editor in CBS News’ London Bureau for 30 years working on all of the major broadcasts, including more than a decade working for Don Hewitt at 60 Minutes.