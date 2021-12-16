Chuck Todd Is Producing a Scripted Series for Peacock

Chuck Todd can now add executive producer to his lengthy resume.

THR is reporting that the Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director will executive produce American Assassin, an anthology series about presidential assassinations and attempts that’s in development at Peacock, NBCU’s streaming service. Adam Perlman (Billions, The Good Wife) will write and ep the show. Universal Studio Group is producing.

American Assassin is being described as a “two-hander true crime anthology” that dives into the minds of American presidents and the people who tried to knock them from their perch. The inaugural season will tackle a lesser known killing: that of James Garfield, by Charles J. Guiteau in 1881. Future seasons would track different assassinations or attempts, including those of presidents Lincoln, McKinley and Kennedy.

The project is the first foray into the world of scripted TV for Todd, who has moderated Meet the Press since 2014, and continues to host MTP Daily on MSNBC. In addition to his linear TV work, Todd hosts a weekly edition of Meet the Press on Peacock (Meet the Press Reports), is the face of the annual Meet the Press Film Festival, oversees a Meet the Press-branded podcast, and a Meet the Press-branded newsletter.