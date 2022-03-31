Chris Wallace Makes First Appearance on CNN TV

CNN+ anchor Chris Wallace made the first of what could be many appearances on the CNN linear cable channel when he spoke with John Berman and Brianna Keilar Thursday on CNN New Day.

Wallace, who left Fox News in December and officially joined CNN+ not long after, was on New Day to promote his new interview-style program on the streaming service, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace. As part of his morning show hit, Wallace discussed his recent interview with Ukrainian-American actress Mila Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher. The couple have helped raise over $35 million to help Ukrainian refugees via a GoFund Me page.

The former Fox News anchor also discussed his 2018 interview with Vladimir Putin, referring to the Russian president as someone who at the time was “a rational actor,” but doesn’t seem to be that way anymore.

What the hosts steered clear from was comments Wallace made during a New York Times interview published last weekend, where he explained his decision to leave Fox News.

“I just no longer felt comfortable with the programming at Fox,” Wallace told NYT’s Michael Grynbaum.

Wallace added that he doesn’t necessarily have an issue with “conservative opinion or liberal opinion.” However, “when people start to question the truth — Who won the 2020 election? Was Jan. 6 an insurrection? — I found that unsustainable.”

Fox News declined to comment to the New York Times.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace launched this past Monday, and streaming at 6 p.m. ET, Monday-Thursday on CNN+.