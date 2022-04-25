Chris Wallace: ‘I’m in Good Shape, Whether It’s at CNN or Someplace Else’

Join round one of Adweek's flagship television and streaming event series, Convergent TV Summit East, with the media executives and creatives reshaping the industry. Sign up now to join us on April 26-28.

A few days after it was reported that Chris Wallace will “likely” take his CNN+ interview show to the CNN cable channel, the journalist himself seemed to say that isn’t necessarily going to be the case.

At a Common Ground Committee virtual event on Media, Politics and Polarization held Sunday evening, Wallace remarked that he does not know what the future holds for him following the end of the subscription-based streaming news service.

“I will say this, I am going to be fine. I’m in good shape whether it’s at CNN or someplace else,” Wallace told former CBS News correspondent and moderator Jacqueline Adams. “Frankly, what I’m mostly concerned about right now and very, is my team and the hundreds of other people. Because, you know, there were 300 people I think that had jobs at CNN+. Some of them had left CNN to go to streaming, some of them had left other places, moved across the country.”

Wallace also shared that when he came to CNN+, “smart people” such as Jeff Zucker touted streaming as the future of news, since people aren’t “getting these big, expensive 50-channel cable deals anymore.”

“The idea was you’ve got to get a foothold in the streaming world because that’s where the future of news off the mainstream networks is going to be,” said Wallace. “Now you have some equally smart people that have come in with a diametrically opposed view, these are the new bosses at CNN+ because of [the Warner Bros. Discovery merger] who have come to the conclusion that to have a narrow niche product like a news streaming service doesn’t work.”

“I have absolutely no idea which is right and wrong, but the Discovery people are in charge and so they made the decision,” Wallace continued.

ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl also participated in the session, and had much to share as well.

WATCH: