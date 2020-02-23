MSNBC

Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Projected Win in Nevada to Nazis Taking France in 1940

By A.J. Katz Comment

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders won the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses yesterday, and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews didn’t seem particularly pleased about it.

The longtime host of Hardball told viewers during Saturday’s live coverage of the caucuses that if Sanders became the Democratic nominee, Republicans would release oppo research about “what [Sanders] said in the past about world affairs, how far left he is” that would “kill him” in the general election.

And then in what seemed like an odd comparison (to put it mildly), Matthews compared Sen. Sanders’ projected victory in Nevada to the Nazis taking France in 1940.

WATCH:

The comments elicited immediate criticism, with some pointing out that the Vermont senator had lost family members in the Holocaust.

The Sanders campaign responded to Matthews’ remark:

Not the first time Matthews has slammed Sanders and his supporters. Here he is during coverage of the Feb. 7 primary debate:

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement