Chris Matthews Compares Bernie Sanders’ Projected Win in Nevada to Nazis Taking France in 1940

Vermont senator Bernie Sanders won the 2020 Nevada Democratic caucuses yesterday, and MSNBC’s Chris Matthews didn’t seem particularly pleased about it.

The longtime host of Hardball told viewers during Saturday’s live coverage of the caucuses that if Sanders became the Democratic nominee, Republicans would release oppo research about “what [Sanders] said in the past about world affairs, how far left he is” that would “kill him” in the general election.

And then in what seemed like an odd comparison (to put it mildly), Matthews compared Sen. Sanders’ projected victory in Nevada to the Nazis taking France in 1940.

WATCH:

The comments elicited immediate criticism, with some pointing out that the Vermont senator had lost family members in the Holocaust.

The Sanders campaign responded to Matthews’ remark:

never thought part of my job would be pleading with a national news network to stop likening the campaign of a jewish presidential candidate whose family was wiped out by the nazis to the third reich. but here we are. https://t.co/2G1bqZ6bkI — mike casca (@cascamike) February 22, 2020

Not the first time Matthews has slammed Sanders and his supporters. Here he is during coverage of the Feb. 7 primary debate:

Here’s the video of the moment… It really is something pic.twitter.com/uKS3vxuyX1 — Kombiz Lavasany (@kombiz) February 8, 2020

Comments