Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

The show, which has already begun production in New York, will be produced live at Nexstar’s midtown Manhattan production studios, currently under construction.

NewsNation named Alexandra “Dusty” Cohen as the show’s executive producer. Cohen joins the network after spending almost two decades at ABC’s The View, where she worked closely with the likes of Barbara Walters and Bill Geddie.

“Dusty is an absolute dynamo who has assembled an editorial staff with the experience, drive, and grit to make big things happen,” said Cuomo. “I am so grateful this talented group of industry veterans and visionaries is joining me on this exciting new venture with NewsNation.”

“I have known Chris Cuomo for nearly 30 years, and he is hands down the best interviewer of our generation,” said Cohen. She added, “I am grateful to NewsNation for this incredible opportunity and am blown away by the number of news and talk industry heavyweights who have joined our team. We have hit the ground running.”

NewsNation represents Cuomo’s first TV job since being fired by CNN on Dec. 4 of last year, after an outside law firm was hired by the network to review information about exactly how the host of Cuomo Primetime assisted his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, when the then-governor was accused of sexual misconduct.

CNN had indefinitely suspended Cuomo, the network’s top-rated host, days earlier after New York Attorney General Tish James released additional details—transcripts and exhibits—concerning Cuomo’s defense of his brother, amid the state’s investigation into allegations against the former governor.

The now-former CNN host previously said he wasn’t an official advisor to his brother—and that he was one of the people who encouraged him to resign the New York State governorship, in light of the sexual misconduct accusations.

He served CNN with a $125 million arbitration demand back in March.

“I am absolutely different than I was in November of this year,” Cuomo recently told NewsNation’s Dan Abrams, referring to his firing last December. “I’ve gone through things that I didn’t see coming, that I had to deal with, I’ve had to make decisions about how I want to be. A lot of people never have to confront that stuff. But I’ve made choices and I’m going to live those choices.”

In addition to announcing a premiere date and ep, NewsNation also revealed additional hires working on Cuomo’s show, including:

Senior Supervising Producer Jonathan Faulhaber – Mr. Faulhaber is a multi-Emmy nominated talk show and field producer who has held senior roles for NBC Universal (Today and The Meredith Vieira Show), DebMar Mercury, Discovery, ABC News, and The View.

Director Renee Cullen – Cullen is an award-winning news director who most recently served as Creative Director for CBS News and previously as senior coordinating director for CNN.

Senior Broadcast Producer Ron Messer – Messer is an award-winning producer who most recently served as a senior producer at CNN+.

Head Booking Producer Hillary Kun – Kun is a former Co-Executive Producer for The Daily Show With Jon Stewart . She most recently served as a talent executive at CNN+ and has also held booking and producing roles at The Atlantic, ABC News (GMA3), and NBC Universal.

Talent Producer Brad LaRosa – LaRosa is a veteran talent executive who served as supervising producer for The Barbara Walters Specials. He has also served as a talent booker for ABC News, SiriusXM, and 20 th Century Fox, among others.

NewsNation has been busy ramping up its news programming efforts. On Monday, they announced that Marni Hughes will host a new daytime program bringing up the hours of weekly news programming to 96 hours.