Chris Cuomo Has Tested Positive for COVID-19

One of television news’ most visible personalities has tested positive for COVID-19: Chris Cuomo.

According to the statement below, Cuomo is in quarantine and will continue to host CNN’s 9 p.m. program Cuomo Prime Time from his basement.

Broadcasting from his basement was something Cuomo and his brother New York Governor Andrew Cuomo joked about during an interview on last night’s broadcast. The younger Cuomo seemed in fine spirits throughout the broadcast.

The announcement is all the more ironic considering his older brother has been one of the most visible figures in this battle against the coronavirus pandemic, delivering daily addresses to New Yorkers that have been picked up by all of the major cable news networks. New York State, and especially New York City, is considered the epicenter of the virus. In his address this morning the governor talked about how it was a mistake to have their mother, 88-year-old Matilda Cuomo, visiting Chris Cuomo’s home.

“Love sometimes needs to be a little smarter than just reactive” N.Y. Gov. Cuomo told his brother Chris Cuomo that having their mother stay at his house was a “mistake” because it could expose her to the virus https://t.co/GhuTW6b2DC pic.twitter.com/zhD7zijbr0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 31, 2020

Multiple staffers at every major broadcast and cable news network have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks, but very few names have been disclosed. Cuomo took the initiative and announced his positive test.

TVNewser wishes Chris Cuomo all the best.

Comments