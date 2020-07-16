Chris Cuomo Flips Out Over President Trump and Ivanka Trump ‘Hawking’ Goya Products

Never one to mince words, CNN’s Chris Cuomo went hard at President Trump and his daughter/senior advisor Ivanka Trump during Cuomo Prime Time last night for aggressive promoting Goya products in recent days.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Goya’s chief executive officer publicly heaped praise on the president last week (he did claim he was a fan of Obama’s as well … though not to the same degree). While many undoubtedly agree with the CEO’s stance on Trump, others aren’t pleased with him being pro-Trump, and this has influenced a #BoycottGoya movement on Twitter.

In response to the #BoycottGoya movement, President Trump and his senior adviser decided to take photos with Goya’s products and then post them on social media. The president went so far as to be photographed at his desk in the Oval Office with Goya products so the press could document his personal support of the executive and his brand.

Cuomo took issue with the marketing stunt (to put it mildly), and made clear he feels that Trump has far more important things to be concentrating on, like figuring out how the U.S. can stop thousands more Americans from dying after contracting the coronavirus.

“Let’s start with this. The pandemic is in full effect. It’s feasting on us, especially red states whose governors followed Trump’s trail of denial to their own detriment.”

Then, the CNN host went where few TV newsers go, saying “bullshit” on live television.

“You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit?! Are you kidding me?! Hawking products? Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about?! Pandemic priorities?”

Then, Cuomo addressed the photo of Ivanka Trump holding up a Goya bean can, sort of Deal or No Deal style, while smiling. The senior adviser plays spokeswoman, adding a de-facto company slogan to the tweet, also translated into Spanish.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

“On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me?! This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting at the Resolute Desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Faucis, but we only have one.”

WATCH:



Comments