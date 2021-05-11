Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon Launch New Podcast Directly Inspired by On-Air Banter

CNN announced Tuesday that Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon are launching a new weekly podcast named The Handoff.

“Now, with no broadcast clock to hold them back, they are stepping out from behind their anchor desks to come together and ignite even more personal and hot topic conversations,” CNN Audio said in a statement.

While several anchors have podcasts, this one is unusual in that it’s directly inspired by the on-air banter between the two prime time hosts.

The Handoff will be available exclusively with a subscription to the CNN channel on Apple Podcasts when Apple Podcasts Subscriptions debuts later this month.

Additionally, SiriusXM today announced the launch of the Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo Podcast. Available three times a week, Cuomo provides his thoughts on the day’s relevant issues. It’s accessible starting today on the SiriusXM app, Pandora, Stitcher.