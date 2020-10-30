Chaotic News Cycle Doesn’t Stop Morning Newsers From Getting Into the Halloween Spirit

In case you night have forgotten (and considering the news cycle we’re currently in, that’s understandable), today is Halloween! The morning shows traditionally produce a big show for the big holiday, and some continued the tradition today, despite the pandemic and everything else that’s happening.

Good to see a bit of normalcy on morning television, if only for an hour or so.

On Today, the the theme was “Best of Broadway,” and the traditional live costume reveal in Studio 1A paid tribute to four of Broadway’s most iconic musicals … with a little help from Today’s friends at Broadway.

Savannah Guthrie as Elphaba and Hoda Kotb as Glinda from Wicked.

Al Roker as King George III and Craig Melvin as Alexander Hamilton from Hamilton.

Jenna Bush Hager as Grizabella from Cats.

Sheinelle Jones as Velma Kelly and Dylan Dreyer as Roxie Hart from Chicago.

While not live in studio, Carson Daly hosted as master of ceremonies.

Dateline’s Keith Morrison narrated the animated open, and Lester Holt had the honor of introducing the master of ceremonies.

Daly kicked off the show by saying, “This year we’ve seen the lights go down on Broadway, but that is about to change. The lights are going up and the curtain will rise on a one of a kind show in certainly a one of a kind year. Many of us have been feeling a little bit down these last few months, but music is an excellent source of comfort. It’s one of the few things that’s been able to connect all of us.”

WATCH:

Good Morning America’s Halloween broadcast was different this year, and not just because of the pandemic.

This year featured a “mini anchor takeover” theme.

“Mini anchor” look-alikes took over at the desk in Times Square, stepping in for Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos and Cecilia Vega, and brought some Halloween fun to the broadcast.

WATCH:

More than one of the real-life anchors was impressed, and perhaps a bit nervous:

This was too good 😂😂! These kids have a bright future in the business! @GMA #HappyHalloween https://t.co/zvHQa1LFLn — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) October 30, 2020

They’re coming for our jobs 😂❤️ https://t.co/SL3YJQTQaW — Cecilia Vega (@CeciliaVega) October 30, 2020

Additionally, GMA surprised 13-year-old Kyree Beachem, who is battling a rare disease, with a Halloween party and special message from her favorite singer Kelsea Ballerini. Links to the moving “Tell T.J.” surprise below.

WATCH:

HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade, like Today show, went with a music theme for Halloween. Morning Express always steps it up for the holiday, and the theme for this year’s broadcast was “battle of the musical icons.”

Meade, an accomplished singer in her own right, dressed as Dolly Parton AND as Stevie Nicks. There was trend reporter Melissa Knowles as Beyonce, meteorologist Bob Van Dillen as Tiger King (yes, Tiger King as a musician) and On the Story anchor Lynn Smith as Lady Gaga and Katy Perry.

WATCH:

