Celebrated Chef and Humanitarian José Andrés Joins CNN Sundays at 9 PM

The celebrated chef and humanitarian José Andrés is taking his six-part discovery+ culinary lifestyle series to CNN.

The first episode of José Andrés and Family in Spain. will broadcast on Sunday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN and the following five episodes will regularly air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET also on CNN.

The series joins Andrés on a gastronomic adventure across his homeland with his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Inés and Lucia Andrés. Their journey is a celebration of Spanish food and culture, guided by José’s passion for food and his personal history in Spain.

“Show me what you eat, and I will tell you who you are!,” said Andrés. ” For me, as a proud Spaniard, and father to these three incredible women, being able to share with them the amazing foods across every region of Spain is an unforgettable journey. With this show, everyone can come with us to see, learn and taste it all. By traveling and eating together we can understand different cultures — and discover how much we have in common. Go out into the world, with your family, your friends, to open your heart and your mind.”

In Barcelona, close to where his career began at the famed el Bulli, Andrés shows his daughters some of the most elevated, creative cuisine in the world. In Madrid, they enjoy slow cooked lamb, churros and sweets originally baked for the monarchy. As they travel through Andalusia, they they have Bluefin tuna fresh from the sea, and in Valencia, they immerse themselves in the secrets of making the perfect Paella. There are adventures, from paragliding across the volcanic landscape of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands to milking goats to learn how specialty cheese is made in Asturias. At each stop along the way, they meet local experts, chefs and old friends, who reveal insider secrets and traditions and cook exquisite dishes.

While this is a series for discovery+, CNN has long seen success with its original, personality-driven culinary lifestyle offerings. Parts Unknown With Anthony Bourdain and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy are two CNN series which earned several Emmys during their respective primetime runs on the network. CNN also aired Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico before a 2022 cost-cutting measure mandated by the parent company resulted in the end of original series from outside production companies.

José Andrés and Family in Spain is currently available to stream on sibling Warner Bros. Discovery platforms discovery+ and Max.