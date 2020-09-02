CBS This Morning’s Vlad Duthiers Got Married Yesterday, And His Colleagues’ Reactions Are Priceless

Some great news coming out of CBS This Morning today: CBSN anchor and CBS This Morning correspondent Vladimir Duthiers got married on Tuesday.

The CBS This Morning team of Anthony Mason, Gayle King, and Tony Doukopil were stunned when Los Angeles-based correspondent Jamie Yuccas broke the news on-air.

Watch the reaction on their faces:

THEY SAID “I DU-THIERS”: Wondering what @vladduthierscbs has been up to this week? Congratulations to Vlad and Marian, who got married yesterday on Fire Island, New York! 🔔❤️️ pic.twitter.com/upJ1GozE3R — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 2, 2020

Duthiers and his wife Marian tied the knot on Fire Island, N.Y. The couple had been dating for 9 years before she said “I do” yesterday.

According to Yuccas, the wedding was originally supposed to happen this week in South Africa, but the pandemic through a wrench into those plans.

Duthiers called into the program, telling the trio “I wanted to surprise you. I wanted to surprise everybody … we wanted to keep it under wraps because it wasn’t how we initially planned.” He added that the decision to have it on Fire Island was made “barely a few days ago.” His younger brother was the officiant.

Congrats to Duthiers and his new bride!

