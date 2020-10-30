CBS Sunday Morning Promotes Jon Carras to Broadcast Producer

CBS News has promoted Jon Carras to the role of CBS Sunday Morning with Jane Pauley broadcast producer.

Carras has spent 14 years at the broadcast, and has produced roughly 320 Sunday Morning stories since 2006.

The veteran CBS Newser also developed/produced 13 special and on-location broadcasts since 2009 including the 2020 Emmy Award-winning, A Sunday Morning in Florence, and Charles Osgood’s Farewell Broadcast and Jane Pauley’s torch passing in 2016.

Prior to his arrival at CBS News, Carras was a producer for MSNBC’s Countdown with Keith Olbermann from 2003-2004. He started on the show when it was founded.

Carras started his TV news career as a producer at KEZI-TV (ABC) in Eugene, Oregon.

