CBS Sunday Morning Earns New York Press Club Award for Report on Allegations of Sexual Harassment at McDonald’s

The most-watched Sunday morning news program has earned another honor for its journalism. CBS Sunday Morning was awarded a 2022 New York Press Club Award for journalism, it was announced Thursday. The awards will be presented Tuesday, June 7 at a ceremony at the Water Club in New York.

48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty contributed a report for Sunday Morning into accusations of sexual harassment of female employees at fast food giant McDonald’s. Called Speaking Out for Change, Moriarty’s report earned the award in the Business Reporting National Category.

Moriarty found that last year, in a survey of nearly 800 female workers at McDonald’s restaurants and franchises, roughly 3/4 said they were harassed at work. In that same survey, commissioned by unions, a majority (71%) said that they suffered consequences for reporting the behavior.

But a company spokesman disputed the findings, telling Moriarty the sample size was too small and “not consistent with what we are seeing in McDonald’s restaurants.”

Sari Aviv is the producer of Speaking Out for Change and George Pozderec is the editor. Rand Morrison is the executive producer for CBS Sunday Morning.

NBC News won five Press Club awards. NBC News/MSNBC’s chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel won the Documentary National category for his report, Our House, for his series On Assignment with Richard Engel. Eliot Higgins is producer.

Engel won a second award, this one in the Feature Reporting National category for his NBC News Now report, The War at Home. The report aired on NBC News streaming show Top Story with Tom Llamas. On Assignment with Richard Engel and NBC News staff also get credit.

Dateline NBC won the Crime Reporting National category for The Grudge. Andrea Canning was the correspondent. Producers are David Corvo, Liz Cole, Adam Gorfain, Lynn Keller, Marianne Haggerty, Julie Kim, Terrell Tangonan, Marissa Hoffman, Mridula Rajagopal, Richard Platt, Bruce Burger, Tim Al-Harby.

Sunday Today with Willie Geist earns the Entertainment News National category for Sunday Sitdown with H.E.R. Willie Geist is host, producer credits go to Brittany Mania, Joseph Andre, Paul Manson, and ep Matt Carluccio.

The network also won the Special Event Reporting National honor for Pearl Harbor: 80 Years Later. Kerry Sanders, Bita Ryan and Vincent Genova are credited. Their story was for NBCNews.com and NBC Nightly News Films.