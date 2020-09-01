CBS Promotes Len Tepper to Executive Director, CBS News Investigative Unit

CBS News is promoting 11-year network veteran Len Tepper to executive director, CBS News Investigative Unit.

Tepper is currently the investigative unit’s supervising senior producer.

The CBS News Investigative Unit contributes to all CBS News platforms and includes producers while also drawing on the team of anchors and correspondents from across the news division. The team’s reports have included uncovering lavish spending at the Wounded Warrior Project and drug abuse among Navy Seals; exposing insurance fraud at compounding pharmacies; and revealing sexual assault in the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Under Tepper’s leadership, the CBS News Investigative Unit has also reported on the smuggling of antiquities at ISIS black markets and reporting on automobile seat back safety issues.

An Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer, Tepper joined CBS News as chief of investigative projects in March 2009. Before making the leap to CBS, Tepper spent 12 years at ABC News, where he worked closely with Brian Ross as the network’s chief investigative producer.

