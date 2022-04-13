These Are the 2022 Gracie Award Honorees

The Alliance for Women in Media Foundation announced the winners of their 47th annual Gracie Awards, with CBS News earning five awards, NBC News/MSNBC, and ABC News each earning eight Gracie Awards, CNN with three Gracies Awards, and PBS and Vice also earning two Gracie Awards.

Additionally, 48 Hours correspondent Erin Moriarty, CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley, and PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff are among this year’s Gracies Lifetime Achievement Honorees.

The Sunday magazine show 60 Minutes received one award in the Soft News Feature (TV-National) category for its Saving the Mountain Guerrilla feature reported by Lesley Stahl.

48 Hours received two awards, with the first award being earned in the Investigative Feature (TV-National) category for its A Promise to Ahmaud episode reported by Omar Villafranca.

The program earned its second award in the Documentary – News (TV-National) category for its What Happened to the Perfect Child episode reported by Troy Roberts.

Also receiving two awards was CBS News Radio. It earned its first award in the Crisis Coverage/Breaking News (Radio-National Syndicated Commercial) category for its Fall of Afghanistan coverage led by reporter Cami McCormick and news anchor Steven Kathan.

The second award was an individual honor award which went to news anchor Allison Keys of the CBS News Weekend Roundup. She earned the Weekend Host/Personality-News (Radio-Nationally Syndicated Commercial) honor.

Linsey Davis, who anchors both ABC News Live and the Sunday edition of World News Tonight, won the Gracies’ On-Air Talent – News Magazine [TV – National] category, while her ABC News colleague Tamron Hall won the On-Air Talent – Entertainment [TV National] category, and ABC News producer/investigative journalist Tonya Simpson won the Producer – News [TV-National] category.

ABC News Radio’s Cheri Preston won the Outstanding News Anchor [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial] category. Her colleague Karen Travers won the News Feature award [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial]. Additionally, ABC Audio’s Front & Center Spotlight: Carly Pierce won the Special [Radio – Nationally Syndicated Commercial].

Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb won the On-Air Talent – News [TV – National] category, while NBC News Now’s Savannah Sellers won the Online Video Host / Correspondent / Actress category [DM ‐ National].

NBC News/Today show’s coverage of the U.S. Capitol Insurrection on Jan. 6 earned the News Program [TV-National] Gracie.

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt won the News Feature Series [TV-National] category for Custody Dispute, and MSNBC Films, Cinemation Studios, NBC News Studios won the Non-Fiction Entertainment [TV-National] category for Stories We Tell: The Fertility Secret.

Additionally, NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor won the On-Air Talent – Sports [TV-National] category.

PBS NewsHour’s Jane Ferguson won the Reporter/Correspondent – Public Broadcast category, while Vice News’ Hind Hassan won the Reporter/Correspondent [TV-National] category.

Speaking of Vice News, Vice on Showtime showrunner Beverly Chase won the Showrunner Nonfiction— News [TV-National] category.

CNN won the Hard News Feature category for The Rescue of Parwana, about a 9-year-old child bride is taken to safety in Afghanistan. Additionally, Clarissa Ward won the Podcast Host – News category for her work at CNN Audio, and her program Tug of War.

Click here to see the rest of the winners.

The Gracie Awards, which recognize individual achievement and programming by, for, and about women in all facets of media and entertainment, will hold a live in-person ceremony on May 24, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles.