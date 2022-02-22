CBS News White House Producer Fin Gómez Named Political Director for CBS News

CBS News White House producer Fin Gómez has been named political director for CBS News. Gómez steps into his new role this week and will continue to be based in Washington, D.C.

“As we look to the 2022 midterms and the 2024 election, we’re bringing together a powerhouse political team of correspondents, reporters and producers at CBS News who are committed to providing quality, comprehensive campaign coverage across our broadcast and streaming networks,” CBS News president and co-head Neeraj Khemlani said in a statement. “Fin’s experience, energy and drive to break news will help deliver vital information Americans need to make informed decisions about the candidates and the issues.”

Gómez has covered four presidential campaigns and three administrations—and will now oversee CBS’ political campaign coverage on a daily basis and report to Mary Hager, who recently assumed the role of executive editor for politics, in addition to her longtime role as executive producer of Face the Nation.

“I’m thrilled to have Fin heading up our CBS News political unit as we find ourselves in this critical time in American politics,” said Hager. “Fin’s reporting experience on the campaign trail and the White House beat—combined with his passion and instincts for pursuing the key stories—reflect the best of the tradition of CBS News.”

Gomez steps into the role vacated by Caitlin Conant last September. He was most recently a White House producer for CBS News, supporting newsgathering efforts on the White House beat during the Trump and Biden administrations, including traveling domestically and internationally with the president and coordinating breaking news from the White House for all CBS News platforms.

Prior to joining CBS News in 2018, Gómez worked at Fox News for more than a decade, first as an embed reporter covering seven different candidates during the 2008 presidential campaign cycle, then as a producer at the network’s Washington bureau, covering Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, the Obama administration, and the 2016 presidential run of Hillary Clinton. He was also a field producer in Miami focused on Latin American coverage and contributed to the network’s coverage of breaking news, including the cartel wars in Mexico, the political and economic crisis gripping Venezuela and the tides of violent crime in the Brazilian favelas.