CBS News Streaming Network Relaunches Flagship Politics Show

As we approach the 2024 presidential campaign season, the CBS News Streaming Network is relaunching its flagship politics program. The new streaming offering, now named America Decides, will debut May 1 and stream Monday through Thursday in the same 5 p.m. ET time slot (replaying at 6 p.m. ET) on CBS News Streaming Network.

Building on its predecessor Red & Blue, America Decides is a daily political news program that brings CBS News reporters together with newsmakers from across the political spectrum. The program aims to go beyond the top political headlines of the day, offering new political reporting, context and analysis.

The show will continue to originate from the CBS News bureau in Washington, D.C., and feature a rotation of CBS News’ D.C.-based correspondents and reporters at the helm, including Robert Costa, Caitlin Huey-Burns, Major Garrett, Ed O’Keefe, Nikole Killion, Scott MacFarlane, Weijia Jiang and Nancy Cordes.

Political reporters from CBS O&Os will contribute to America Decides as well.

“The show offers a dynamic, engaging new look and features the top journalists from CBS News’ D.C. bureau, as well as some of the best political reporters from CBS-owned and operated stations,” said Robert Gifford, CBS News vice president and managing editor who launched CBS News Streaming Network’s first politics program six years ago. “With this evolution from Red & Blue to America Decides, we aim to offer facts without opinion, bringing a fresh perspective that will leave viewers more informed and allow newsmakers to speak in a venue that goes beyond soundbites.”

Allison Sandza, executive producer of CBS News’ streaming Washington coverage is the executive producer for America Decides.