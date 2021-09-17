CBS News Political Director, Investigative Unit Chief Are Leaving

Multiple high-level off-air staffers are leaving CBS News, moves which will make way for changes in terms of who runs the network’s political and investigative coverage.

Business Insider reported Friday that CBS News communications-turned-political director Caitlin Conant is leaving the network (and the TV news business altogether), as are CBS News investigative chief Len Tepper , Washington D.C.-based producer Katie Dominick, and director of professional development Katie Curcio, the latter of whom ran the news division’s intern program.

Prior to arriving at CBS News, Conant spent eight years working in the Senate and on various political campaigns, including Sen. Marco Rubio‘s presidential campaign, and as comms director for Sen. Rob Portman. Conant went on to lead PR for CBS News’ D.C. bureau before becoming the network’s political director in March 2018. She’s been on maternity leave.

Tepper joined CBS News in 2009, and most recently served as executive director of the network’s investigative unit. Before making the leap to CBS, Tepper spent 12 years at ABC News, where he worked closely with Brian Ross as the network’s chief investigative producer.

Dominick was a coordinating producer in the political unit, running the logistics for coverage of the 2020 Presidential election. She had been with CBS News for almost a decade.