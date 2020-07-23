CBS News Names Alvin Patrick the Executive Producer of Its New Race and Culture Unit

CBS News is launching a Race and Culture Unit, and CBS News’ Alvin Patrick will lead it.

Patrick, a senior producer at the network who has been working exclusively with CBS News special correspondent (and The NFL on CBS studio host) James Brown, will report to CBS News evp of news Kimberly Godwin, effective immediately.

“Alvin is a seasoned producer who brings years of experience and vital perspective to this role,” said Godwin. “The Race and Culture Unit will be a critical aspect of everything we do, and I look forward to building this team with Alvin at the helm.”

The CBS News Race and Culture Unit will be multifaceted and help shape the coverage for the entire news division.

“We must always be aware of how race and culture impacts our journalism—and, in terms of the future of CBS News, this unit will be as important as Standards and Practices,” added CBS News president and senior ep Susan Zirinsky. “I am pleased to have Alvin in this essential role as we continue to make the powerful journalism of CBS News more inclusive.”

Patrick added: “I look forward to building a team that produces informative stories with context, tone and intention. The goal will be to cover diverse subjects and communities dynamically and honestly, in keeping with the great storytelling tradition of CBS News.”

According to the network, “the CBS News Race and Culture Unit will lead new initiatives on race and culture reporting and serve as a place where any staffer can pitch relevant and compelling stories. The unit will also produce high-quality storytelling that is inclusive. The unit will also work closely with CBS News Standards and Practices team to assure all reporting meets the division’s rigorous guidelines.”

Patrick joined CBS News in 2012. Through his work with Brown, he has produced reports for the network’s major news franchises—60 Minutes, CBS Sunday Morning, 60 Minutes Sports for Showtime, CBS This Morning, the CBS Evening News, Face the Nation and 48 Hours.

Patrick will continue to work with Brown, even as he takes on this new role.

Before arriving at CBS News, Patrick was a senior producer for the digital newsmagazine The Daily (2011-2012) and a senior producer for Nightline (2009-2011). Earlier, he was executive producer of ESPN’s Cold Pizza and ESPN News (2005-2009).

He served as executive producer and vice president at MTV Networks (2001-2004), and he was a producer on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (1999-2000). He began his broadcast network career at ABC News and ABC Sports (1989-1998).

The launch of this new unit at CBS News comes 10 days after CNN announced the expansion of its race journalism team. One would think more networks will be launching similar units in the near future, but of course, that’s not guaranteed.

Expect many stories from Patrick’s team in the coming weeks and months.

Comments