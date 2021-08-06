CBS News HR Chief Jose Andino Joins ABC News as VP – Office of the President and Process Management

TVNewser has learned that CBS News’ human resources boss Jose Andino is heading to ABC News as vice president – office of the president & process management.

Andino will be New York-based in this newly-created role.

ABC News president Kim Godwin joined the network in May, and is poaching Andino from her old employer. Andino has been CBS News senior vp of human resources since April 2019. In addition to working closely together at CBS News during those two years, Godwin and Andino overlapped at KNBC in Los Angeles about 20 years ago, when Godwin was KNBC vice president of news from 2001-2003 and Andino was the station’s HR director from 2001-2005.

Andino is considered a force for change, according to a source familiar with the matter. He’s being brought in to help clean up the culture and serve as a key lieutenant to Godwin.

It has been a transitional time for ABC News. Godwin stepped into the news division president role this past spring after seven years of James Goldston‘s leadership. Good Morning America senior ep Michael Corn left the network around the time Godwin was named president. The previous July, ABC News svp for Talent, Editorial Strategy and Business Affairs Barbara Fedida was dismissed from her duties. Fedida had been with ABC News, in two stints, for more than 25 years.

Here is Godwin’s memo to staff announcing the addition of Andino: