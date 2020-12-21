CBS News Earns 4 NABJ Awards, With EVP of News Kim Godwin Earning a Top Honor

CBS News received four awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, which were presented Saturday night.

CBS This Morning Saturday co-host Michelle Miller co-emceed the event along with ABC World News Now co-anchor Kenneth Moton.

The CBS Evening News earned two awards, CBS Sunday Morning earned one award and CBS News evp of news Kim Godwin earned an award as well.

Godwin was presented during the event with the Ida B. Wells Award “for her work as a strong newsroom leader, for being an advocate for stories about communities in the country that might have been overlooked, for her work to create a diverse newsroom, and her focus on identifying – and advocating for – young journalists throughout their careers.”

The Television Network Investigative award went to the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell for Chicago Wrong Raids, a joint effort with the CBS Evening News and WBBM-TV that revealed a pattern of Chicago Police officers raiding the wrong homes, where they traumatized innocent families and children, and were never disciplined for their actions. Michael Rey is the senior producer. Dave Savini is the correspondent. Samah Assad, Michele Youngerman and Rodney Comrie are the producers. Kim Godwin served as the ep.

The Television Network Feature: Short Form honor went to Evening News for On The Road With Steve Hartman: Bus Driver Gives More Than a Ride, a report about a Texas bus driver Curtis Jenkins, who gives his elementary-aged students more than a ride, he gives them a job aboard the bus, gifts tailored to their interests and an adult they can trust. Roxanne Feitel is the producer. Steve Hartman is the correspondent. Godwin served as the ep.

The Television Network Feature: Long Form award went to CBS Sunday Morning for The Real Green Book, Martha Teichner’s report on the real-life Green Book, the guide which helped Black Americans navigate travel by identifying safe places to dine and sleep from 1936 to 1966. Robbyn McFadden is the producer. Carol Ross the editor. Martha Teichner is the correspondent. Rand Morrison is the executive producer of Sunday Morning.

NBC News’ Rehema Ellis received the NABJ’s annual Legacy Award, and NBC News also earned two additional NABJ awards at this year’s ceremony.

Television – Network – General Assignment News: Short Form went to NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt for the report: Shocking Number of American Women Die from Pregnancy-Related Complications Each Year. Kristen Welker was the correspondent for the story. Leah Smith, Jane Derenowski, Terry Tousey produced.

The Television – Network – International went to NBC and NBC News Investigations for Cynthia McFadden‘s report titled Zone Rouge: An Army of Children Toils n African Mines. McFadden was the correspondent, and Christine Romo, Lisa Cavazuti, William Angelucci produced.

Below, the virtual ceremony:



