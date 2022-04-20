CBS News Director of Special Events and Logistics Mike Hopkins Dies

CBS News director of special events and logistics Mike Hopkins passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King announced the news on the morning show earlier today.

“Mike Hopkins was somebody you could call about anything and everything,” said King. “Whenever CBS News sent our teams to cover events like a presidential debate or a natural disaster, it was ‘Hops,’ ‘Hopie’ they called him, I like to call him Mike, who made sure everyone and everything was where it needed to be,” said Gayle King. “He has been behind the scenes and all around the world for CBS News for the past 38 years. Remotes, as we call them, won’t be the same without him.”

CBS News is mourning the loss of a dear colleague, Michael Hopkins, director of logistics for the Special Events team, who died suddenly on Tuesday. “Mike Hopkins was somebody you could call about anything and everything,” says @GayleKing. pic.twitter.com/5Dzapa0RBf — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) April 20, 2022

Former CBS Evening News executive producer Steve Capus tweeted out a tribute to his former colleague as well.

Mike Hopkins if @CBSNews was one of the good guys. The TV News business can be all consuming – no wonder we talk about co-workers as “family.” Mike was the family member who loved to laugh – after flashing a sly smile. He was also a talented “miracle worker.”

(1/5) pic.twitter.com/j1ULnClQju — Steve Capus (@SteveCapus) April 20, 2022

Mike always said “yes,” to the absurd requests of us clueless producers. He was a technical & logistics wizard who made things WORK. Though, he’d implore us not to ask too ask too many questions or go looking for the scotch tape that held it together!

(2/5) pic.twitter.com/fb85H9BaCf — Steve Capus (@SteveCapus) April 20, 2022

I’m still in awe of the way Mike & the @CBSNews desk managed to get Scott Pelley on the air live from Cuba in 2014 for @EveningNews a mere hours after President Obama announced a diplomatic breakthrough. (“Again, just don’t ask too many questions, Steve!”)

(3/5) pic.twitter.com/G7tDdtOfNx — Steve Capus (@SteveCapus) April 20, 2022

After I left CBS News, we kept in touch in mostly to stoke our @Phillies VS @Mets rivalry. @GayleKing & @CBSMornings ran a nice tribute to Mike:

(4/5) https://t.co/5ZuWFrFGH7 — Steve Capus (@SteveCapus) April 20, 2022

The CBS family lost a beloved “brother” … but his family has lost so much more, a husband and Dad. Mike was a dear man.

We’re all so sad today. pic.twitter.com/4P5DchLVxb — Steve Capus (@SteveCapus) April 20, 2022

Former CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky also tweeted her thoughts on the passing of Hopkins:

#cbsnews; We lost part of our heart and soul yesterday.

-Mike Hopkins was in the office – normal day- Then suddenly the new he died . Mike didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He took care of everyone & EVERYTHING we all will carry him in our hearts. — Susan Zirinsky (@szirinsky) April 20, 2022

Norah O’Donnell posted her own tribute to Hopkins on her verified Instagram account: