CBS News Director of Special Events and Logistics Mike Hopkins Dies

By A.J. Katz 

CBS News director of special events and logistics Mike Hopkins passed away suddenly on Tuesday.

CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King announced the news on the morning show earlier today.

“Mike Hopkins was somebody you could call about anything and everything,” said King. “Whenever CBS News sent our teams to cover events like a presidential debate or a natural disaster, it was ‘Hops,’ ‘Hopie’ they called him, I like to call him Mike, who made sure everyone and everything was where it needed to be,” said Gayle King. “He has been behind the scenes and all around the world for CBS News for the past 38 years. Remotes, as we call them, won’t be the same without him.”

Former CBS Evening News executive producer Steve Capus tweeted out a tribute to his former colleague as well.

Former CBS News chief Susan Zirinsky also tweeted her thoughts on the passing of Hopkins:

Norah O’Donnell posted her own tribute to Hopkins on her verified Instagram account:

 

