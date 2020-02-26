CBS

CBS News Democratic Primary Debate Receives Negative Reviews

By A.J. Katz Comment

CBS News had a rough night. At least that’s what seems to be the pervading sentiment on Twitter.

The first hour of Tuesday night’s CBS Democratic primary debate from South Carolina seemed to address what transpired during the previous week’s debate, as opposed to the current issues at hand.

Frankly, much of it was tough to watch.

This was the first primary debate for more than one of the TV news journalists on the panel, and first for the network in this primary cycle.

The candidates constantly spoke over each other and complained, while the moderators struggled to keep the peace. It also took a while to get to the actual issues.

Many others in the news media seemed to agree.

 

From NY1 political anchor Errol Louis:

At one point, Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan, the only professional moderator on the panel, stepped in to save the day.

Roughly 55 minutes in, the moderators started taking questions from Twitter users and we get the candidates talking about their ideas. Yes!

For instance, Sen. Klobuchar is asked about her plans to address affordable housing.

Another positive:

But all in all, the reviews just weren’t great.

The debate ended in an incredibly odd fashion. Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell appeared as though they were trying to end the debate before they realized they had one more segment.

Unfortunately, this tweet just about summed it up.

CNN and Univision are up next, March 12 from Phoenix.

