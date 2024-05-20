CBS News Creates New Medical, Health and Wellness Unit

CBS News has added a new team to its portfolio of news beats. The network announced Monday that Sara Kuzmarov, senior coordinating producer for CBS News and 60 Minutes, will head up a Medical, Heath and Wellness unit focused on the latest developments in that popular space.

“This is an exciting step forward as we continue to strengthen beats across the division to focus on areas of high interest to viewers,” Adrienne Roark, the president of content development and integration for CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures, said in a a statement provided to TVNewser. “There is no doubt that medical and health news is important to our audience, and by centralizing our brain trust in this area, we can drive headlines and drive engagement even further across all platforms.”

Reporters and correspondents that will be part of the newly-created unit include Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent; Dr. Céline Gounder, CBS News contributor and editor-at-large for KFF Health News; Dr. Malika Marshall, CBS Boston medical contributor; Stephanie Stahl, CBS Philadelphia medical reporter; Elaine Quijano, CBS News veteran; Lisa Ling, CBS News contributor. Additionally, initiative lab team correspondent Tom Hanson and consumer, business and MoneyWatch unit reporter Anna Werner will pitch in by pursuing medical investigations.

Overseeing the team alongside Kuzmarov are Leigh Ann Winick and Sandra Temko, who will serve as lead producer and producer, respectively. Winick was previously with CBS Mornings, while Temko was a producer for CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell.

Read Roarke’s full note to staff below:

