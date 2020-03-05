CBS News Correspondent Seth Doane Joins 60 Minutes’ New Program for Quibi

CBS News correspondent Seth Doane has been named correspondent for the new 60 Minutes Quibi program, 60 IN 6.

Based in Rome, Doane has covered stories in more than 70 countries, starting out as a foreign correspondent 20 years ago with Channel One News, where he won the Peabody Award while still in his mid-twenties.

Before joining CBS News in 2007, Doane was the New Delhi, India-based correspondent for CNN International.

Reporting for The CBS Evening News in 2018, he was the only U.S. broadcast network correspondent to report from Syria as the U.S.-led coalition launched airstrikes on Syrian targets after Bashar al-Assad allegedly used a chemical weapon.

“Seth has covered some of the most important stories of the last decade and I can’t wait for him to start reporting for 60 IN 6,” 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens said in a statement. “Seth’s approach to telling stories is a perfect match for what we will do on Quibi.”

Doane is also contributor to CBS Sunday Morning and will continue to do so in a new formal role as correspondent for the top-rated Sunday news program.

He is now the fourth correspondent to be named to 60 IN 6, joining former CNN tech correspondent Laurie Segall, Noticiero Univision anchor/correspondent Enrique Acevedo and former Washington Post national correspondent Wesley Lowery in a dedicated unit that will produce a weekly program of roughly 6 minutes per episode.

The original 60 Minutes content will run exclusively on Quibi, the mobile-first content platform that’s set to launch April 6.

Quibi programming will last 5-6 minutes. The ad-supported version of the service will reportedly cost $5 per month. The ad-free version will reportedly cost $8 per month.

