CBS News Bolsters Investigative Unit by Hiring Vice and Yahoo News Journalists

CBS News has hired two journalists to bolster its investigative unit: Vice News’ Madeleine May and former Yahoo News EIC Daniel Klaidman.
May joins CBS News as a political investigative producer based in Washington. During her Vice News days, she published stories documenting money in politics, reporting from Capitol Hill, and producing reports during the 2020 and 2022 elections. Previously, she lived in Eastern Europe reporting on corruption and organized crime for OCCRP (Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project). Earlier this year, she received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in TV Political Journalism for her work documenting threats to election workers.
Her first day is today.
Klaidman joins CBS News as an investigative reporter, starting on January 1. He will be based in New York. The former editor-in-chief of Yahoo News, Klaidman boasts more than two decades of experience covering politics, foreign affairs, national security and law. He has previously managing editor of Newsweek, and also serve as national political correspondent, Washington bureau chief, Jerusalem bureau chief and Washington investigative correspondent for the news outlet. He is the author of Kill Or Capture: The War on Terror and the Soul of the Obama Presidency, and is also co-writing a book on the Fulton County, Georgia election investigation.
CBS News president Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews praised the hires, saying, “One of the most important things we do as a News division is to break news that resonates and has impact on our country and our world. I’m confident that the Investigative Unit with these additions and the many other investigative journalists throughout the organization will continue to define some of CBS News’s greatest achievements into the future.”
Both May and Klaidman will report directly to CBS News investigative unit chief Matt Mosk, who announced the new hires earlier today in a memo to CBS News Washington staff — overseen by CBS’ D.C. bureau chief Mark Lima.
It has been an incredible year for the CBS News Investigative Unit. This team of hard-driven reporters conducted in-depth, impactful investigations into some of the most pressing political and social issues across the country.
We delivered a series of exclusives on the federal probe into President Biden’s son; found private equity reaping millions by shuttering American hospitals; produced a prescient CBS Reports documentary on the “campaign of deceit” by George Santos; and exposed the Pentagon’s decades-long failure to restore honorable discharges for thousands of LGBTQ+ vets kicked out over their sexual orientation.
