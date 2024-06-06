CBS News Baltimore Team Marks the Two Month Anniversary of the Key Bridge Collapse: ‘There’s Just This Emptiness There’

On May 20, CBS News Baltimore investigator Mike Hellgren shared a short video of the Maryland metropolis’s famed Patapsco River shipping channel on X, formerly known as Twitter. The 10-second clip didn’t focus on a particular landmark—instead, Hellgren wanted to direct our attention to what wasn’t in the frame.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge, which had spanned the channel since 1977, plunged into the river below two months prior in the early hours of March 26. Since then, the view had been filled by the MV Dali, a Singapore-operated container ship lost power and collided head-on with the Key Bridge and hastened its fall. For two months, the Dali remained stuck in place while the remains of the bridge were pulled out of the water and investigators combed the ship looking for clues to what caused the catastrophic collision.

But on May 20, the Dali was finally removed from the scene, leaving behind a vacant skyline that Hellgren preserved on camera. “There’s just this emptiness there,” the longtime WJZ-TV journalist tells TVNewser. “People had a visceral reaction to that video. Having crossed the Key Bridge myself so many times, it’s an iconic part of the landscape. To see it gone is surreal.”

The full channel where the Key Bridge once stood with no sign of the Dali for the first time in almost 8 weeks. @wjz pic.twitter.com/mCHtA4mB2x — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 20, 2024

And the Key Bridge’s absence will be felt long beyond the two months since the Dali drifted into one of its pillars. Current estimates indicate that a new bridge won’t be completed until the fall of 2028, and the impact of that long timeline will have a profound impact on Baltimore’s residents and businesses.

“It’s a major revenue driver for this city and for the state,” notes Tanya Black, WJZ’s vice president and news director. “We have a lot of questions that the community deservers answers to, and we’ll be following up on them. That’s the value of local news—the knowledge that comes with knowing your community.”

Two months after the Key Bridge collapse, Black, Hellgren and general assignment reporter Paul Gessler walked us through how the CBS News Baltimore team covered events that fateful morning and the ways they’ve stayed on top of the story since.

The Dali collided with the Key Bridge at 1:28 a.m. on March 26 and the bridge plummeted into the channel less than a minute later. WJZ was airing an episode of After Midnight when the reports came in and the next two-and-a-half hours were filled with infomercials and repeats of national CBS programming. Behind the scenes, though, Black was busily preparing for when local news coverage would begin at 4 a.m.

Tanya Black: I got the call just before just after 2 a.m. and immediately the planning started. The first thing I did was call Mike, who said, “Oh my gosh—it’s true.”

Mike Hellgren: I never went to bed! I started seeing alerts on my phone [around 2 a.m.] and thought, “Is this real?” It was so hard to get verified information until Tanya called. I told her, “Where do you need me?”

Black: How you respond in the moments right after a major event will dictate what your coverage looks like. You want to be in a position where you’re ahead of it so that you can cover the story. You never want to be playing catch up. And thankfully for us, we never were playing catch up.

Once Black roused other members of the WJZ team, she directed them to various places around the Key Bridge area. Reporters Alexus Davila and Amy Kawata took up positions on either side of the bridge, while Hellgren looked for a vantage point closer to the river. They filed their first on-air reports a little after 4 a.m. while Sina Gebre-Ab and Vic Carter held down the anchor desk. The actual video of the bridge collapse wasn’t available to air until closer to 4:30 a.m. and both anchors saw it for the first time in real time.

Black: You can tell by their reactions that it’s the first time they’re seeing it. It looked so unreal—it just didn’t make sense.

Hellgren: We were talking to people right at the edge of the Patapsco River, and so many of them were in shock because they had grown up with the bridge in the background. It was dark and cold, but they had been out there for hours just staring in disbelief at what had happened and coming to grips with the reality of it.

Black: My first goal was to get on the air and stay on the air, making sure we had enough reporters in the field to sustain coverage. And then my next goal was, “How can I differentiate our coverage?” And that’s when I started calling Paul

Paul Gessler: Tanya broke me “Do not disturb” rule on my phone, which never happens. So right away, I knew something was wrong. I’m used to being woken up by my three-year-old, but getting a call from Tanya that early was kind of a warning sign! I went up to my rooftop deck where I can usually see the bridge and just saw empty sky.

Black had a specific mission for Gessler—find a boat and get on the river.

Black: I didn’t even have a boat yet! I was still calling marinas trying to procure one. But I knew that for the magnitude of this story, we needed to be able to take viewers onto the river. Even if you haven’t lived in Baltimore your entire life, the Key Bridge was part of the fabric of this city, and we needed to share that with viewers.

Gessler: The storyteller part of me was like, “I want to go to Fort McHenry and talk to people there.” But your priority and responsibility at that point is to be a sponge for the viewer and soak up as much of the available information as possible. You always have to fight those two sides of your brain: the reporter side that gets the information out and the storyteller side that wants to put together a traditional news story.

My photographer, Kenneth Whichard, and I got on the water at 9 a.m. and one of the the first things I noticed was that it was a beautiful day. And then you make that turn by Fort McHenry and you just see blue sky where the steel trusses of the bridge used to be. Your brain wasn’t matching that image with the beautiful day.

Our boat captain asked, “Where do you want to go?” I told him, “As out of the way as possible and as close to the bridge as possible.” We weren’t first responders, so we didn’t want to get in the way of anything. We didn’t want their attention focused on us in any capacity. We got within about a mile radius of the site and were the only crew on the water for most of the day.

The CBS News Baltimore team ultimately remained on the air for over 14 hours providing real time information for WJZ viewers as well as sister CBS stations and other networks as well.

Black: All of our communications were going through the control room at that point because we were still on the air. Our assistant news director, Mitch Friedmann, was in the control room sort of guiding the coverage and I was looking ahead down the road, thinking, “Where else do we need to be?” Mike, Amy, Alexus and Paul could only hear each other in their ears because we’re still on the air. Everybody was just laser-focused, because we were also in shock.

Hellgren: We’ve been through other big breaking news events like this as a team, and the adrenaline kicks in throughout the day and keeps you going. I hadn’t gone to bed the night before and I think I finally got off my shift around 8 p.m. That’s when the exhaustion really hit me. But I knew I had to be up the next day for the Noon show—people are hungry for information, and you have to keep trying to find out what happened.

Gessler: I’ve been reporting in Baltimore for over a decade now, and this is up there with the Freddie Gray incident as one of the biggest stories to hit our region. It’s a story that’s not about what happened on March 26th—it’s about March 27th and 28th and beyond. It’s going to have reverberations for months, years and decades to come.

Four weeks after the Key Bridge collapse, the WJZ team collaborated on a “One Month Later” special that weaved together many of the storylines they had been pursuing.

Hellgren: Personally, I wanted to find out as much as we could about what caused this, what went wrong and the timeline for rebuilding. There were so many angles to this story, but for me the big part of it was finding out the why. I was in awe of some of the interviews my colleagues did. Alexus had an amazing interview with the widow of one of the six victims on the bridge who was also the last one to be found. All of the WJZ reporters have been so incredibly sensitive in covering every little thing that’s happened.

Gessler: It was a challenge for me to figure out what needed to be part of my segment for the one month later package. I like to write down every idea and asset I have on Post-it notes and shuffle through them thinking about how stories will flow. The thing I was struck by rewatching our coverage is how quickly we tried to get perspectives from everywhere. I knew that had to be memorialized in some fashion. We were incredibly lucky that morning to have people with that kind of experience who can provide viewers with that kind of context.

Black: One thing that we did in the early days following the collapse was partner with the United Way to help those impacted in the Baltimore community. It’s a natural way to give our viewers an outlet to help as well. In terms of our coverage, we just want to meet our community where they are, which means reaching out to port workers and small businesses, looking at what’s being done to help truckers and commuters. There may be a “three months later” special coming—hint, hint!

Even though the skyline above the Patapsco River will remain empty until 2028, coverage will continue to fill WJZ’s airwaves for the foreseeable future as Baltimore continues to move forward.

Gessler: I want to hear from the last trucker that went across the bridge. I want to hear from that worker who was rescued in the water. I want to hear from the first responders and those people who say the collapse firsthand. You have to give them the time to tell their stories when they feel comfortable, but those are the stories I want to hear and I think many people do.

Hellgren: There have been so many milestones recently—seeing the first cruise ships come back to the terminal, seeing the Dali pulled away. So much progress has been made in the past two months. It’s still hard to look at where the bridge was and see that it’s not there anymore. But it’s also incredible to think about how far we’ve come and how far the city has come.

Black: I’m a firm believer that local news still matters. Paul is a celebrity in Baltimore, Mike is a celebrity in Baltimore. And it’s in moments like these when you’re being vulnerable that the community gets to see who you are, and they trust and respect you. We’re going to be covering this story for the next three to five years and we want viewers to know that we’re experiencing it with you. I’m glad to be able to work this incredible team of journalists and share these stories with our viewers.