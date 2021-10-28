CBS News and Stations Presents 2021 Election Coverage Plans

CBS is the next network to release its multi-platform coverage plans for Election Day 2021. The network’s live coverage on streaming officially begins at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

CBS Mornings and the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell will deliver the latest news surrounding Election Day from the team of journalists in the field, including reporting and analysis from chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett, senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe and CBS News correspondent Nancy Chen.

CBSN, the network’s 24/7 live streaming news service, will provide coverage from reporters on-the-ground in Virginia and New Jersey following the governor’s races there and a team of journalists in-studio and across the country offering context, analysis, polling and reporting as the votes come in for closely watched elections in New York, New Jersey, Boston and Minneapolis. CBS’ live coverage

In addition to Election Day coverage, CBSN will stream a special edition of its daily politics show Red & Blue. anchored by CBSN’s Elaine Quijano and Garrett from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York with O’Keefe in Virginia. They will be joined in New York by CBSN anchor Lana Zak and CBS News elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto providing real-time analyses and projections from the Decision Desk as votes come in, along with CBS News exit polls with updates and news from the key races.

CBSN’s Election Day coverage will include reporting from O’Keefe in Virginia, and CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster in New Jersey. This off-year election includes the regular gubernatorial elections in New Jersey and Virginia, in addition to statewide seats up for grabs in both states and mayoral races. Two of six special elections to the House of Representatives will also take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

CBS-owned stations and their streaming and digital platforms will provide coverage of key local and state races in the communities they serve. WCBS-TV, WLNY-TV, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com will report on the New York City mayoral election and New Jersey gubernatorial election. KYW-TV, WPSG-TV, CBSN Philly and CBSPhilly.com will also cover the New Jersey election. WBZ-TV, WSBK-TV, CBSN Boston and CBSBoston.com will feature coverage of the Boston mayoral election. And one year following the death of George Floyd, WCCO-TV, CBSN Minnesota and CBSMinnesota.com will report on the Minneapolis mayoral election and a possible amendment to the Minneapolis City Charter that would remove the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a Department of Public Safety.

CBSNews.com will offer a special live blog that details up-to-the-minute election updates, including sidebar and explainers for each race.

CBS News Radio will provide stations with special reports and updates on all the key races throughout the evening on Election Night and the following morning. CBS News Radio correspondent Jim Krasula will report from Virginia.

CBS Newspath will provide coverage of the governor’s races in Virginia and New Jersey to its 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta will offer live reports on Nov. 2 and Nov. 3; correspondent Natalie Brand will be in Virginia on Election Day and report the results as they come in throughout the night.