CBS’ Nate Burleson Receives Excellence Award From New York Association of Black Journalists

The New York Association of Black Journalists (NYABJ) presented CBS Mornings anchor Nate Burleson with an excellence award.

The award was presented to him at the NYABJ’s Juneteenth Celebration event, which was held this past Monday. Burleson’s CBS News colleagues Jericka Duncan and Vlad Duthiers co-hosted the event, with Duthiers having the honor of handing the award to Burleson.

Burleson was recognized for his many accomplishments, ranging from being a former NFL player to his dual role as a sports broadcaster and news anchor at CBS.

“As an athlete, I wanted to win trophies based on how high I could jump or how fast I could run, or the touchdowns that I scored. These are the trophies that matter because there is a generation that will come after us. And if we do it the right way, it will be easier for them,” Burleson said.

ABC News president Kim Godwin was also honored at the event.